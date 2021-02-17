Colorado and Oregon face off to stay in Pac-12 race

Oregon center Franck Kepnang (22) puts the ball in the basket against Arizona during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (Josh Galemore/Arizona Daily Star via AP) AP

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:

GAME OF THE WEEK: Colorado at Oregon, Thursday. The winner of this will remain in the Pac-12 regular-season race while the loser will have an uphill battle. The Ducks finally have a full, healthy roster and are playing well, knocking off the conference's two Arizona schools last week. Oregon is 7-3 in Pac-12 play, behind No. 17 Southern California (11-2) and UCLA (10-3). The Buffaloes are fourth in the conference at 10-5 after winning two games and losing to Stanford last week.

LOOKING AHEAD: USC swept the Arizona schools on the road for the first time since 1984-85 to start February and now hosts them this weekend. UCLA also plays Arizona and Arizona State as it tries to catch the Trojans with the regular-season winding down. ... Stanford and California play at the Washington schools this week. ... Utah joins Colorado in playing both Oregon schools.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: USC's Evan Mobley was named Pac-12 freshman of the week for the sixth time, extending his single-season record. ... Colorado's McKinley Wright IV became the first player in conference history to have 1,600 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists in his career during a loss to Cal on Saturday.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Johnny Juzang, UCLA. The sophomore guard became the Bruins' first player since Reggie Miller in 1986 to account for half the team's points when he scored 32 in a 64-61 win over Washington. He was named the Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 28 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games.

ON THE WOMEN'S SIDE: No. 6 Stanford is moving closer to clinching its 23rd Pac-12 regular-season title under coach Tara VanDeveer. The Cardinal lead the conference at 16-2, two games ahead of Arizona (12-2). Stanford hosts the No. 10 Wildcats on Monday after playing Arizona State the day before. ... Arizona's Cate Reese was named the Pac-12 player of the week after scoring 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting in a road win over No. 13 Oregon.

___

Compiled by AP Basketball Writer John Marshall in Phoenix.