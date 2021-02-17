Sports

Texas A&M men’s & women’s games postponed due to storm

The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

A doubleheader of Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to a winter storm that has blanketed much of Texas all week with icy rain and snow.

The men were initially scheduled to host No. 8 Alabama on Wednesday night, but that game was pushed back to Thursday afternoon before being postponed again on Wednesday.

The fifth-ranked women were scheduled to host Missouri on Thursday night, before that game also was postponed on Wednesday due to icy weather in College Station.

No makeup date for either game was immediately announced.

