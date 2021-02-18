Flames to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (10-8-0, third in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (8-7-1, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton take on Calgary. He leads the in the league with 32 points, scoring nine goals and totaling 23 assists.

The Flames are 8-7-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary has scored 13 power-play goals, converting on 21.3% of chances.

The Oilers are 10-8-0 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 6, Calgary won 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 11 assists and has 16 points this season. Johnny Gaudreau has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 23 total assists and has 32 points. Leon Draisaitl has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Mikael Backlund: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body), William Lagesson: out (upper body).