Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 44-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (13-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-17, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Mavericks' 121-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Rockets are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Houston has a 4-10 record against opponents below .500.

The Mavericks are 3-1 against division opponents. Dallas is 6-0 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.3 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets won 133-108 in the last meeting on Jan. 23. Eric Gordon led Houston with 33 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMarcus Cousins is second on the Rockets with 7.6 rebounds and averages 9.6 points. Gordon is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Doncic is averaging 29.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 106.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, eight steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 41 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points on 49.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Ray Spalding: out (achilles), Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: out (foot), PJ Tucker: day to day (quad), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

Mavericks: None listed.