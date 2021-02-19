Sports

Davis scores 26 to lead Detroit Mercy over Robert Morris

The Associated Press

DETROIT

Antoine Davis had 26 points as Detroit Mercy topped Robert Morris 85-74 on Friday night.

Davis made all 10 of his free throws. He added eight assists.

Noah Waterman had 19 points for Detroit Mercy (10-9, 9-6 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Bul Kuol added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Brandon had 14 points.

Charles Bain had 19 points for the Colonials (4-13, 3-11). Cameron Wilbon added 15 points and six rebounds, and Jon Williams had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Whitfield scores 20 to lead Campbell past Hampton 73-68

February 19, 2021 7:33 PM

Basketball

Dennis Schroder’s availability for Lakers’ game vs. Heat unknown

Baseball

Yankees, Brett Gardner agree to one-year deal: source

Baseball

Aaron Boone on how Domingo German’s teammates are receiving him after domestic violence suspension: ‘My antenna’s up’

Sports

Green scores 29 to carry Canisius over Fairfield 80-69

February 19, 2021 7:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service