Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Wright St. 81-75

The Associated Press

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky.

Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 81-75 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (13-9, 11-6 Horizon League). Bryson Langdon added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. David Bohm had 14 points.

Loudon Love had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders (17-5, 15-4), whose nine-game win streak was broken. Grant Basile added 15 points. Trey Calvin had 12 points.

