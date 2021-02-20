Sports

The Latest: Osaka vs. Brady in Australian Open women’s final

The Associated Press

Japan's Naomi Osaka smiles during a press conference following her semifinal win over United States' Serena Williams at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(Rob Prezioso/Tennis Australia via AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka smiles during a press conference following her semifinal win over United States' Serena Williams at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(Rob Prezioso/Tennis Australia via AP) Rob Prezioso AP
MELBOURNE, Australia

The Latest on the Australian Open tennis tournament (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady are preparing to play the Australian Open final.

The 23-year-old Osaka is seeking her fourth Grand Slam title.

The 25-year-old Brady is making her debut in a title match at a major tournament.

They are due on court at Rod Laver Arena at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST). The stadium is allowed to be at half capacity — about 7,500 fans — on Saturday after spectators were barred earlier in the tournament during a five-day COVID-19 lockdown.

Osaka is seeded No. 3 and is on a 20-match winning streak.

She is 3-0 in previous Grand Slam finals, winning the Australian Open in 2019 and the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020.

The 2020 AP Female Athlete of the Year was born in Japan and moved to the United States when she was 3.

The 22nd-seeded Brady lost to Osaka in the U.S. Open semifinals last year. She is from Pennsylvania and played college tennis at UCLA.

  Comments  

Sports

Pickett hits 5 3s, scores 19; UC Riverside beats UCSD 81-75

February 20, 2021 12:41 AM

Basketball

Clippers click as three starters return: Five takeaways from win over Jazz

Sports

UC Santa Barbara defeats CSU Bakersfield 71-66

February 20, 2021 12:27 AM

News

Gronowski’s 3 total TDs help S. Dakota St. top N. Iowa 24-20

February 20, 2021 12:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service