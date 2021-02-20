Sports

Lazio moves 4th in Italy with 1-0 win over Sampdoria

The Associated Press

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri holds the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
ROME

Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday.

The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby.

Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.

Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.

Later Saturday, it's Genoa vs. Hellas Verona and Sassuolo vs Bologna.

