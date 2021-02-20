Wright, Colorado hold off Oregon State 61-57

Colorado's McKinley Wright IV (25) shoots over Oregon State's Roman Silva, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) AP

McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points and moved to No. 7 on Colorado’s career scoring list as the Buffaloes beat Oregon State 61-57 on Saturday night.

Colorado won its fifth conference road game of the season, its most since the 1961-62 season.

Wright passed Josh Scott (1,709 points, 2012-16) and Stevie Wise (1,717, 1987-91), finishing the night at 1,718 career points. He scored the Buffaloes’ first 11 points of the second half and finished with 15 after halftime.

Evan Battey added 10 points for the Buffaloes (17-7, 11-6 Pac-12), who never trailed in the second half.

The Beavers (11-11, 7-9) tied it at 35 early in the second half and closed the deficit back to 44-43 before Colorado pulled away with an 11-2 run to lead by 10 with 4:19 left. Oregon State got no closer than the final score.

Ethan Thompson had 18 points and seven assists for the Beavers, moving past Deaundra Tanner (457 assists, 1998-01) and Darryl Flowers (457, 1983-86) to No. 3 on Oregon State’s career assists list at 462. Warith Alatishe added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers, who who had their five-game home winning streak snapped.

Colorado hosts No. 17 Southern California and Oregon State travels to Cal on Thursday.