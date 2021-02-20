Sports

Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

By STEVE McMORRAN AP Sports Writer

Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final.

Luna Rossa came into the fourth day of the final series with a 5-1 lead and won the first race of the day by 1 minute, 45 seconds to move to 6-1 and match point.

Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6.

  Comments  

Sports

Hadley carries UC San Diego past UC Riverside 83-82 in OT

February 20, 2021 11:01 PM

Hockey

Blue Jackets lose, 4-2 to Predators, lose goalie Elvis Merzlikins to injury

Hockey

Wild pour it on in 5-1 road win over Ducks

College Sports

Dylan Hernandez: Another deflating late-season loss underlines what’s at stake for USC

February 20, 2021 10:57 PM

Basketball

LeBron James disappears in second half, Alex Caruso can’t save Lakers in loss to Heat

Basketball

Heat produce meaningful moment with 96-94 victory over Lakers

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service