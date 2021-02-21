Stony Brook looks for road win vs Albany

Stony Brook (9-12, 7-8) vs. Albany (5-8, 5-6)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its fourth straight win over Albany at SEFCU Arena. Albany's last win at home against the Seawolves came on Jan. 10, 2018.

SAVVY SENIORS: Albany's Kellon Taylor, Antonio Rizzuto and Chuck Champion have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Great Danes points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Juan Felix Rodriguez has directly created 45 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Stony Brook is 0-8 when it allows at least 71 points and 9-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Albany's Rizzuto has attempted 90 3-pointers and connected on 36.7 percent of them, and is 9 of 28 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany is rated first in the America East with an average of 69.8 possessions per game.

