UNCG looks to extend streak vs WCU

UNC Greensboro (16-7, 11-4) vs. Western Carolina (9-14, 2-12)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 13 points in its last nine wins over the Catamounts. Western Carolina's last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2016, an 83-77 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: Western Carolina's Cory Hightower has averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while Xavier Cork has put up 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Spartans, Isaiah Miller has averaged 18.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Keyshaun Langley has put up 9.4 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Miller has made or assisted on 43 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Carolina is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Western Carolina has 40 assists on 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three games while UNC Greensboro has assists on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina attempts more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Catamounts have averaged 20.2 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25