Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Blue Jackets

Chicago Blackhawks (9-6-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-7-4, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago square off against Columbus. He ranks sixth in the in the NHL with 26 points, scoring eight goals and recording 18 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 8-7-4 against division opponents. Columbus is 15th in the NHL with 28.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Blackhawks are 9-6-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago is 18th in the league with 30.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

Chicago knocked off Columbus 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with seven goals, adding seven assists and totaling 14 points. Jack Roslovic has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 18 total assists and has 26 points. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower body), David Savard: out (illness).

Blackhawks: None listed.