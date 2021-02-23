Alcorn State looks for home win vs Alabama St.

Alabama State (4-9, 4-9) vs. Alcorn State (5-9, 5-4)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its sixth straight win over Alabama State at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Hornets at Alcorn State was a 71-67 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Alabama State's Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Hornets points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over his last five games. He's also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hornets are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 4-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Braves are 0-9 when allowing 67 or more points and 5-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.3 points, while allowing 78 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State has committed a turnover on just 20.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all SWAC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 14.1 times per game this season and just 11.9 times per game against conference foes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25