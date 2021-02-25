Sports

Atson carries St. Francis (BKN) over Merrimack 84-71

The Associated Press

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.

Travis Atson scored 19 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) topped Merrimack 84-71 on Thursday night.

Chauncey Hawkins added 18 points for the Terriers, while Unique McLean chipped in 17. McLean and Atson each had eight rebounds as the Terriers dominated the boards, 43-25.

Rob Higgins had 14 points for St. Francis (9-9, 9-8 Northeast Conference) and Yaradyah Evans 12.

Ziggy Reid had 14 points for the Warriors (8-7, 8-7). Mikey Watkins added 12 points. Mykel Derring had 11 points. Jordan Minor and Justin Connolly had 10 each.

The teams meet again Friday to conclude the regular season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Morales leads Wagner past Central Connecticut 83-63

February 25, 2021 8:36 PM

Sports

Baker carries Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 74-60

February 25, 2021 8:36 PM

Sports

Howard’s 27 lifts No. 19 Kentucky women over No. 17 Georgia

February 25, 2021 8:32 PM

Football

Seahawks probably aren’t trading Russell Wilson, but here’s a look at his reported list of teams

Basketball

Jarrett Allen channels his inner Dr. J, unlocks his game with Cavaliers

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service