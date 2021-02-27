Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division (on hold)
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division (on hold)
Note: Season begins at select Alberta regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Medicine Hat 5 Red Deer 4 (OT)
Edmonton 7 Lethbridge 1
Saturday's games
Edmonton at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.
Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9:30 p.m.
___
Friday, Mar. 5
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Red Deer at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 6
Calgary at Red Deer, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
