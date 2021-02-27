WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green had a triple-double and the Golden State Warriors earned their first three-game win streak of the season in Friday’s 130-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center.

With 11 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds, Green earned a franchise-record 25th triple-double of his career and set the tone on a night when the Warriors assisted on 38 of their 48 made field goals.