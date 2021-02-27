N. Texas looks to extend streak vs Marshall

North Texas (13-6, 9-2) vs. Marshall (12-6, 6-5)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its fifth straight conference win against Marshall. North Texas' last CUSA loss came against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 68-63 on Feb. 5. Marshall lost 77-65 loss at home to North Texas in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 62 percent of Marshall's scoring this season. For North Texas, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese, Thomas Bell and Mardrez McBride have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 76 percent of the team's points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 89.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: North Texas has scored 72.3 points per game and allowed 61 over its four-game road winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Herd have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mean Green. Marshall has 57 assists on 102 field goals (55.9 percent) over its previous three outings while North Texas has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy North Texas defense has held opponents to just 61.7 points per game, the 14th-lowest in Division I. Marshall has given up an average of 73.3 points through 18 games (ranked 227th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25