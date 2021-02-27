Montana takes on Yellowstone Christian

Yellowstone Christian vs. Montana (10-12)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies will be taking on the Centurions of NAIA school Yellowstone Christian. The teams last went at it on Dec. 12, when the Grizzlies outshot Yellowstone Christian 68.4 percent to 27.9 percent and made 17 more foul shots en route to a 102-42 victory.

STEPPING UP: Kyle Owens has averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan is also a big contributor, with 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DERRIAN: Derrian Reed has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Grizzlies scored 64.1 points per matchup across those nine contests.

