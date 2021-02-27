Missouri St. looks to extend streak vs S. Illinois

Missouri State (16-5, 12-5) vs. Southern Illinois (11-12, 5-12)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Southern Illinois. Missouri State's last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 70-50 on Feb. 1. Southern Illinois lost 60-52 to Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Lance Jones is averaging 13 points to lead the way for the Salukis. Ben Harvey has complemented Jones and is putting up 9.7 points per game. The Bears have been led by Isiaih Mosley, who is averaging 20 points and 6.1 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gaige Prim has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 37 field goals and nine assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Bears are 5-5 when opponents score more than 67.

STREAK SCORING: Missouri State has won its last six road games, scoring 77.2 points, while allowing 66.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois has made 8.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25