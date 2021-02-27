Seattle looks to sweep Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (13-5, 7-2) vs. Seattle (10-8, 3-3)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle goes for the season sweep over Grand Canyon after winning the previous matchup in Seattle. The teams last met on Feb. 26, when the Redhawks created 19 Grand Canyon turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times en route to a six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors. Asbjorn Midtgaard, Alessandro Lever, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Mikey Dixon and Oscar Frayer have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 90 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Redhawks have scored 74.8 points per game against WAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Darrion Trammell has accounted for 50 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. Trammell has 37 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Seattle is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 10-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Antelopes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has an assist on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Grand Canyon has assists on 43 of 68 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Grand Canyon has held opposing teams to 37.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

