Sports

Brajkovic scores 15 to lift Davidson past VCU 65-57

The Associated Press

DAVIDSON, N.C.

Luka Brajkovic registered 15 points as Davidson defeated VCU 65-57 on Saturday.

Kellan Grady had 13 points for Davidson (12-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 10 points.

VCU scored 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jamir Watkins had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (17-6, 10-4). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points. Hason Ward had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Houston women roll to a 67-49 win over No. 13 South Florida

February 27, 2021 4:36 PM

Sports

No. 11 Indiana women end long skid vs. No. 15 Buckeyes

February 27, 2021 4:31 PM

Sports

Bucknell seeks revenge on American

February 27, 2021 4:31 PM

Sports

Navy looks for home win vs Loyola

February 27, 2021 4:31 PM

Hockey

Hischier hurt, Zajac’s day spoiled in Devils’ 5-2 loss to Capitals

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service