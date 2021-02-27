Sports

Dixie State forces 5 turnovers to defeat Tarleton St. 26-14

The Associated Press

STEPHENVILLE, Texas

Kody Wilstead passed for 350 yards and a touchdown, ran for another and Dixie State forced five turnovers upending Tarleton State 26-14 in a clash of Division I newcomers on Saturday.

Dixie State (1-0) had never beaten a D-I opponent in football in nine tries while competing as a Division II team.

The aptly named Trailblazers never trailed against Tarleton State (1-2), forging ahead 10-0 after barely more than a quarter. After the Texans cut the lead to 10-7 with an Ryheem Skinner 1-yard score, Wilstead found Chase Hess for 43 yards, pushing the lead back to 10 points at halftime.

Wilstead rushed for another score and James Baird added a 48-yard field goal.

Tarleton scored after halftime on a 93-yard kickoff return by Kaylon Horton, who followed blockers up the right sideline before cutting past the final defender.

Skinner rushed for 197 yards on 31 carries to lead the Texans. Two quarterbacks were a combined 14 of 36 for 128 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Hess, a tight end, led all receivers with 98 yards on five catches.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

  Comments  

Sports

Broome lifts Morehead State over Belmont 89-82 in OT

February 27, 2021 6:09 PM

News

Auckland COVID outbreak hits cricket, sailing, rugby

February 27, 2021 6:09 PM

Sports

George Mason defeats La Salle 89-54

February 27, 2021 6:09 PM

Sports

Peevy leads Mercer over The Citadel 42-28, snaps 4-game skid

February 27, 2021 6:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service