WHL Roundup: Oliver, Guenther each score pair of goals as Oil Kings defeat Hurricanes

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Dylan Guenther and Kaid Oliver each scored two goals in a 7-2 Edmonton Oil Kings win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Oliver also had two assists to cap off his four-point night while Guenther added an assist to his tally. Liam Keeler, Scott Atkinson and Jalen Luypen also scored for Edmonton (2-0-0-0).

Sebastian Cossa made 17 saves between the pipes for Edmonton.

Justin Hall scored both goals for Lethbridge (0-2-0-0). Goaltender Bryan Thomson allowed all seven goals while making only 30 saves.

TIGERS 7 REBELS 2

MEDICINE HAT, AB — The Medicine Hat Tigers had seven different goal scorers hit the back of the net in a 7-2 demolishing of the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night at home. Garin Bjorklund made 19 saves for Medicine Hat while Red Deer goaltenders Ethan Anders and Byron Fancy combined for 26 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2021.