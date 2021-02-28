Randle, Knicks square off against the Pistons

New York Knicks (17-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (9-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Pistons -1; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks take on Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

The Pistons are 6-13 in conference play. Detroit is 3-16 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are 11-10 in conference matchups. New York is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant leads the Pistons averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 23.5 points per game while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Mason Plumlee is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 9.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle leads the Knicks scoring 23.4 points and grabbing 11.0 rebounds. Derrick Rose is averaging 4.9 assists and 12.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110 points, 47.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 42.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Delon Wright: out (right adductor), Frank Jackson: day to day (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring).