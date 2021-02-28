UNC looks for road win vs Syracuse

North Carolina (15-8, 9-5) vs. Syracuse (13-8, 7-7)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its third straight win over Syracuse at Carrier Dome. Syracuse's last win at home against the Tar Heels came on Jan. 11, 2014.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Tar Heels are led by Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe. Bacot is averaging 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Sharpe is putting up 10 points and eight rebounds per game. The Orange have been led by Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, who have combined to score 30.2 points per contest.ACCURATE ALAN: Griffin has connected on 37.3 percent of the 126 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last five games. He's also converted 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Syracuse is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Orange are 8-8 when opponents score more than 60 points.

STREAK SCORING: Syracuse has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.1 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game and 16.3 per game over their last three games.

