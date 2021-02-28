Oregon looks to extend streak vs Arizona

Arizona (17-8, 11-8) vs. Oregon (16-5, 11-4)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Arizona. In its last six wins against the Wildcats, Oregon has won by an average of 7 points. Arizona's last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2018, a 90-83 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona's James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 77 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Akinjo has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. Akinjo has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Ducks are 14-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Wildcats are 15-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or worse, and 2-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Oregon has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has attempted 24.2 free throws per game this season, the fifth-highest rate in the country. Oregon has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.1 foul shots per game (ranked 273rd, nationally).

___

