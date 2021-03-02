EWU looks for home win vs Idaho State

Idaho State (12-9, 7-5) vs. Eastern Washington (12-6, 11-2)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its fourth straight win over Idaho State at Reese Court. The last victory for the Bengals at Eastern Washington was a 75-71 win on March 3, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr., Tyler Robertson and Jacob Davison have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 50 percent over the last five games.FORD III IS A FORCE: Robert Ford III has connected on 33 percent of the 88 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 74.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 69.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bengals. Eastern Washington has 52 assists on 90 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Idaho State has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Idaho State defense has held opponents to just 60.6 points per game, the seventh-lowest in Division I. Eastern Washington has allowed an average of 72.3 points through 18 games (ranked 215th, nationally).

