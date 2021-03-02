Ranked teams meet as No. 10 Nova hosts No. 14 Creighton

No. 14 Creighton (17-6, 13-5) vs. No. 10 Villanova (15-4, 10-3)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 14 Creighton visits No. 10 Villanova in a Big East showdown. Creighton has three wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Villanova has won one of its two games against ranked teams.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have combined to score 47 percent of Villanova's points this season. For Creighton, Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season, including 53 percent of all Bluejays points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Zegarowski has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Villanova is 11-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 68 or fewer points, and 4-4 when opponents exceed 68 points. Creighton is 11-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 6-6 on the year when teams score any more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova has committed a turnover on just 13.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 9.2 times per game this season.

