Minnesota looks to end streak vs Penn State

Minnesota (13-12, 6-12) vs. Penn State (8-13, 5-12)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks to extend Minnesota's conference losing streak to six games. Minnesota's last Big Ten win came against the Purdue Boilermakers 71-68 on Feb. 11. Penn State lost 73-52 loss at home against Purdue on Friday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Myreon Jones, John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler have combined to score 42 percent of Penn State's points this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Minnesota, Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have scored 53 percent of the team's points this season, including 65 percent of all Golden Gophers points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Minnesota is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Golden Gophers are 2-12 when scoring any fewer than 75.

IDENTICAL OUTPUT: Each of these teams scored a grand total of 152 points against one another in two matchups last year.

