Orlando faces Atlanta, looks to stop home slide

Atlanta Hawks (15-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Atlanta.

The Magic are 4-1 against the rest of their division. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 112.1 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Hawks are 10-12 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 112.2 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Magic and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Terrence Ross is averaging 17.8 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 26.2 points while adding 4.2 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. Danilo Gallinari is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 47.1% shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Cole Anthony: out (rib), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), James Ennis III: out (calf), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).