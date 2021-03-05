Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs FAU

Middle Tennessee (5-16, 3-12) vs. Florida Atlantic (11-9, 6-5)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic looks to extend Middle Tennessee's conference losing streak to six games. Middle Tennessee's last CUSA win came against the Charlotte 49ers 73-60 on Feb. 6. Florida Atlantic is coming off an 80-50 win at home over Middle Tennessee in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Davis, Jo'Vontae Millner-Criss, Jalen Jordan, DeAndre Dishman and Dontrell Shuler have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 53 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 26.2 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 20 over his last five games. He's also made 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Middle Tennessee is 0-12 when it allows at least 67 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

COLD SPELL: Middle Tennessee has lost its last eight road games, scoring 62.5 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CUSA teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25