Xavier looks to sweep Marquette

Xavier (13-6, 6-6) vs. Marquette (12-13, 7-11)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette seeks revenge on Xavier after dropping the first matchup in Cincinnati. The teams last played each other on Dec. 20, when the Musketeers shot 53.6 percent from the field and went 13 for 24 from 3-point territory en route to a three-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dawson Garcia, Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John have combined to account for 59 percent of Marquette's scoring this year and 53 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Xavier, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively scored 38 percent of the team's points this year, including 48 percent of all Musketeers points over their last five.FREEMANTLE IS A FORCE: Zach Freemantle has connected on 31.9 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He's also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marquette is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Xavier is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Musketeers are 6-6 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 20 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25