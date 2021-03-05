Ranked teams meet as No. 6 WVU hosts No. 17 Oklahoma St.

No. 17 Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7) vs. No. 6 West Virginia (18-7, 11-5)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 17 Oklahoma State visits No. 6 West Virginia in a late season showdown. Oklahoma State has six wins and four losses against ranked opponents this season, while West Virginia has won five of its 10 games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERS: West Virginia's Derek Culver has averaged 14.8 points and 10 rebounds while Miles McBride has put up 15.5 points, four rebounds and 4.7 assists. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 18.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while Kalib Boone has put up 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cunningham has accounted for 41 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last five games. Cunningham has 40 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: West Virginia is 13-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 71 or fewer points, and 5-7 when opponents exceed 71 points. Oklahoma State is 13-0 when holding opponents to 75 points or fewer, and 4-7 on the year when teams score any more than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 24.4 free throws per game and 29.8 per game over their last five games.

