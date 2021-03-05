Quinnipiac looks to sweep St. Pete’s

St. Peter's (12-10, 9-8) vs. Quinnipiac (9-11, 7-9)

People's United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter's seeks revenge on Quinnipiac after dropping the first matchup in Hamden. The teams last faced each other on March 4, when the Bobcats shot 37.5 percent from the field while holding St. Peter's's shooters to just 28.3 percent en route to a 65-60 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Quinnipiac's Jacob Rigoni has averaged 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Luis Kortright has put up 10.1 points. For the Peacocks, KC Ndefo has averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks while Daryl Banks III has put up 10.7 points.JUMPING FOR JACOB: Rigoni has connected on 39.1 percent of the 128 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 15 for 38 over the last five games. He's also converted 85.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Quinnipiac is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Quinnipiac has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Peter's defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 12th-lowest figure in the country. The Quinnipiac offense has averaged just 68.7 points through 20 games (ranked 237th among Division I teams).

