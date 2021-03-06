Richmond seeks revenge on VCU

VCU (18-6, 11-4) vs. Richmond (13-8, 6-6)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU goes for the season sweep over Richmond after winning the previous matchup in Richmond. The teams last met on Feb. 17, when the Rams shot 51 percent from the field while holding Richmond's shooters to just 32.8 percent en route to the 68-56 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Richmond has been fueled by senior leadership while VCU has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have combined to account for 49 percent of Richmond's scoring this season and 52 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Nah'Shon Hyland, Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Jamir Watkins have collectively scored 44 percent of the team's points this year.NAH'SHON IS A FORCE: Hyland has connected on 38.3 percent of the 175 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Richmond is 0-7 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 13-1 when it scores at least 74.

WINNING WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Spiders are 7-8 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Richmond offense has turned the ball over on just 15.2 percent of its possessions, the eighth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.1 percent of all VCU possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25