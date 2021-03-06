Furman rallies from 17 down, beats Samford 44-37 in OT

Ryan Miller scored the tying touchdown with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter, and Furman rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Samford 44-37 in overtime on Saturday.

Hamp Sisson rolled right and threw it back across the field to Miller who split the defense with a burst up the left hash marks, going 73 yards for the score. Miller finished with three catches for 96 yards and two TDs for the Paladins (2-1, 2-1 Southern Conference), ranked No. 17 in the FCS Top 25.

Furman trailed 37-23 in the middle of the fourth quarter. Sisson rolled right and connected with Ryan DeLuca in the near corner of the end zone for a 31-yard TD pass with 6:12 left.

Furman went on offense first in overtime and Devin Wynn gave the Paladins the lead with a 9-yard TD run. The Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2) got to the 2 before Furman’s Matt Sochovka forced a fumble by Jay Stanton and Cally Chizik recovered it to secure the win for the Paladins.

Sisson passed for 277 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Wynn ran 21 times for 106 yards and a touchdown, and DeLuca had four catches for 114 yards and a score.

Liam Welch passed for 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Samford. The Bulldogs scored 24 straight points in the first quarter to lead 24-7.