Sports

Houston Baptist beats Incarnate Word in Southland tourney

The Associated Press

KATY, Texas

Pedro Castro matched his career high with 21 points as No. 10 seed Houston Baptist beat seventh-seeded Incarnate Word 80-68 on Tuesday night. in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament.

Hunter Janacek had 18 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (6-18). Zach Iyeyemi added 10 points. Jade Tse had seven points and nine assists. The Huskies move on to face No. 6 seed Lamar.

Keaston Willis had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (8-14). Brandon Swaby added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Hockey

Dallas Stars spoil Patrick Kane’s milestone night with a 6-1 drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service