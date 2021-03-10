Boston faces Brooklyn on 4-game win streak

Boston Celtics (19-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (24-13, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Nets are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics are 14-10 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 123-95 on Dec. 25. Kyrie Irving scored 37 points to help lead Brooklyn to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is averaging 27.2 points and six assists for the Nets. DeAndre Jordan is shooting 69.7% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 24.9 points while adding 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Tristan Thompson is averaging 8.6 rebounds and 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 9-1, averaging 122.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 48.2% shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: day to day (knee), Jeff Green: day to day (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Marcus Smart: out (calf), Romeo Langford: out (wrist).