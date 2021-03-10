Doncic, Porzingis help Mavericks beat Spurs 115-104

Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) AP

Luka Doncic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his 33rd triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks and beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-104 on Wednesday night.

Dallas finished with a 17-4 run against a Spurs team that will no longer have seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup. Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich announced that the 35-year-old Aldridge, in his sixth season in San Antonio, would no longer be with the team by mutual agreement.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 11 assists and four steals for the Spurs. Patty Mills added 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13.

GRIZZLIES 127 WIZARDS 112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 29 points and matched his season best with 20 rebounds to help Memphis beat Washington/

Ja Morant added 21 points and 10 assists, and rookie Desmond Bane had a season-high 20 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards but was 6 of 22 from the field, including only 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Russell Westbrook had 20 points.