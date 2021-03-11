Memphis hosts Denver after Valanciunas’ 29-20 performance

Denver Nuggets (21-15, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Denver Nuggets after Jonas Valanciunas' 29-point, 20-rebound performance in the Grizzlies' 127-112 win over the Wizards.

The Grizzlies are 8-10 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 110.8 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Nuggets are 13-9 in conference matchups. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up just 110.6 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 19.8 points per game, and is averaging 3.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Desmond Bane is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers and 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 27.1 points and is adding 11.0 rebounds. Jamal Murray is averaging four made 3-pointers and scoring 29.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 49.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 44.2% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (concussion protocol).

Nuggets: Markus Howard: day to day (health and safety protocols), Facundo Campazzo: day to day (health and safety protocols), JaMychal Green: day to day (shoulder), R.J. Hampton: day to day (health and safety protocols), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor), Paul Millsap: day to day (knee).