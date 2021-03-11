Creighton faces Butler in Big East quarters

Butler (10-14, 9-12) vs. No. 2 seed Creighton (18-7, 14-6)

Big East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Creighton are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on March 6, when the Bluejays outshot Butler 52.4 percent to 44.1 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to the 93-73 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Creighton's Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Bluejays scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chuck Harris has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Butler field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 33 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Butler is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bluejays are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 7-7 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Bulldogs are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 4-14 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is ranked second among Big East teams with an average of 78.4 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25