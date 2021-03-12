Ware scores 29 to lift Morgan St. over Coppin St. 82-61

De’Torrion Ware had 29 points and 15 rebounds as Morgan State easily beat Coppin State 82-61 in the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Malik Miller had 13 points and nine rebounds for Morgan State (14-7), which face Norfolk State in the championship on Saturday. Tahj-Malik Campbell added nine rebounds.

Troy Baxter, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Bears, was held to seven points. He shot 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Yuat Alok had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (9-13). Nendah Tarke added 15 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Tarke had 10 points.

DeJuan Clayton, who was second on the Eagles in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 10% for the game (1 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25