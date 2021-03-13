Arkansas faces LSU in SEC semis

LSU (17-8, 12-6) vs. Arkansas (22-5, 14-4)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Semifinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the SEC championship game is up for grabs as LSU and Arkansas are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Razorbacks outshot LSU 43.5 percent to 39.5 percent and made 17 more free throws on their way to an 83-75 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas' JD Notae, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate have combined to score 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 49 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Cameron Thomas has connected on 30.4 percent of the 181 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: LSU is 12-0 when it holds opponents to 40.6 percent or worse from the field, and 5-8 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Arkansas is 19-0 when it allows 44.8 percent or less from the field and 3-5 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks seventh nationally. The LSU defense has allowed 75.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 259th).

