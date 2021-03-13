Lewandowski gets 32nd Bundesliga goal, Bayern beats Bremen

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, heads the ball above Bremen's Niklas Moisander during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool) AP

Robert Lewandowski scored again Saturday as Bayern Munich extended its Bundesliga lead with a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen.

Lewandowski took his season tally to 32 league goals and matched the record of scoring against 16 different teams within a season. He managed the same feat last season. Former Bayern great Gerd Müller and Bremen striker Aílton are the only others to manage it.

Lewandowski has so far only failed to score against Leipzig this season. The teams meet in Leipzig on April 3.

Thomas Müller starred with two assists for Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry as Bayern moved five points clear of Leipzig, which hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Lewandowski is closing in on Gerd Müller’s league record of 40 goals from the 1971-72 season.

Goretzka opened the scoring in the 23rd when Müller headed on Joshua Kimmich's corner, and Müller was involved again in the 35th. He did brilliantly to control Kimmich’s cross on his chest and then calmly slot the ball across for Gnabry.

Lewandowski drew good saves from Jiri Pavlenka and hit the crossbar before he finally got his goal in the 67th. A rebound from Bremen defender Ludwig Augustinsson landed at his feet for one of Lewandowski's easiest goals this season.

Niclas Füllkrug scored Bremen’s consolation on a rebound in the 86th.

Former Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi scored an own-goal as last-place Schalke moved another step closer to relegation with a 5-0 trouncing at Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel scored for a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Cologne, and Mainz beat Freiburg 1-0.

Borussia Dortmund hosted Hertha Berlin later Saturday.

