Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division (on hold)
Note: Season begins at Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday'sresults
Red Deer at Lethbridge
Calgary at Medicine Hat
At Regina
Saskatoon 4 Swift Current 2
Winnipeg vs. Brandon
Friday's results
Lethbridge 7 Red Deer 4
Medicine Hat 6 Calgary 2
At Regina
Moose Jaw 4 Brandon 3 (OT)
Prince Albert 6 Regina 3
Sunday's games
Lethbridge at Red Deer, 8 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.
At Regina
Regina vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert, 10 p.m.
Monday's game
At Regina
Swift Current vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 16
At Regina
Brandon vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Regina, 10 p.m.
