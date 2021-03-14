Rabona goal and red for Lamela as Tottenham loses to Arsenal

Tottenham's Erik Lamela, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Dan Mullan/Pool via AP) AP

Erik Lamela flaunted outrageous quality and foolishness.

An audacious “rabona” goal was produced for Tottenham's opener in the first half against Arsenal. But the Argentine received two bookings in seven minutes after the break — with the red coming after swinging his arm recklessly.

By that time Arsenal had already turned the north London derby around with Martin Ødegaard scoring just before halftime and Alexandre Lacazette adding a goal from the penalty spot in the 64th minute to seal a 2-1 win.

This was a defeat more damaging for Tottenham than transformational for Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

While Arsenal is 10th after a first derby win since December 2018, Tottenham still has hopes of making the top four. But Jose Mourinho's side didn't seize on Chelsea dropping points in a draw on Saturday, falling six points behind fourth place while still having a game in hand.

The setbacks for Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium started when Son Heung-min pulled up clutching his left hamstring and he walked off down the tunnel in the 19th.

Lamela was summoned as the replacement and he lit up the derby by scoring with the maneuver known as a “rabona.” Lamela moved his left foot around the back of his right ankle and cleverly poked a shot in the net in the 33rd minute. It was a moment of slick quality that seemed to come so casually for Lamela.

Sergio Reguilon's face showed how stunned even the Tottenham teammates were, with his mouth open in awe and shock and his hands around his head after the goal went in.

Arsenal had completely controlled the game until that point but the hosts did level just before halftime when Ødegaard scored for the first time in the league since joining on loan from Real Madrid in January. The Norwegian flicked in a cross from Kieran Tierney between the legs of Toby Alderweireld and the shot took a slight deflection off the Tottenham center back.

Arsenal completed the turnaround after Lacazette was knocked into by Davinson Sanchez after a miskicked shot, winning a penalty that he converted in the 64th.

Usually it would have been captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on penalty duty but he was dropped to the bench and didn't come on for breaching disciplinary rules.

But it was Tottenham's disciplinary issues that cost the team.

Lamela was booked for fouling Thomas Partey in the 69th but didn't curb his conduct. He received a second yellow card seven minutes later after swinging his right arm in Tierney's face, seeing red for the first time in almost eight years at Tottenham.