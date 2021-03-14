Baylor wins Big 12 and Florida Gulf is Atlantic Sun champ

Queen Egbo scored 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor beat West Virginia 76-50 to win the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday.

It is the ninth Big 12 Championship in the last 10 tournaments for top-seeded Baylor (25-2).

Dijonai Carrington added 14 and Moon Ursin had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Bears won their 17th straight game.

Kirsten Deans scored 15 and Kysre Gondrezick had 13 for West Virginia, which was trying to win their second Big 12 Tournament in the last four years.

West Virginia (21-6) went 17 of 63 (27%) from the field and Baylor was 33 for 66 (50%).

No. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, LIBERTY 62

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kierstan Bell scored 30 points and Florida Gulf Coast continued its dominance of the Atlantic Sun Conference with a win over Liberty in the tournament championship game, sending the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time.

FGCU (26-2), established in 1991 and a Division I member since 2011, won its 25th straight game, its 11th league title and seventh tournament championship, improving to 8-0 against Liberty.

Bell, a sophomore transfer from Ohio State is a big reason why. The first player to win A-Sun Newcomer and Player of the Year, the three-time Ohio high school player of the year became the first Eagle to surpass 600 points in a season in the second half, well after they had wrapped up the game. She hit six 3-pointers, grabbed nine rebounds, had seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Emily Lytle’s 25 points and nine rebounds paced the second-seeded Flames (19-8), who made 17 NCAA Tournaments via the Southern Conference before joining the A-Sun in 2019 and reaching three straight title games, all against FGCU. The 2020 game wasn’t played because of COVID-19

___

