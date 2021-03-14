Radulov’s SO goal lifts Stars to 2-1 win over Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov (47) celebrates his winning goal in a shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates defenseman John Klingberg (3), forward Jason Robertson (21) and forward Denis Gurianov (34) during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) AP

Alexander Radulov returned after missing 15 games and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the Dallas Stars over the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Sunday night.

The victory, which snapped a two-game skid, came a day after Dallas lost to Columbus in the closing seconds of overtime.

Radulov had been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves and improved to 3-0-1 against the Blue Jackets this season.

Joe Pavelski scored Dallas' lone goal in regulation at 14:28 of the first period, his fourth against Columbus this season, assisted by Rhett Gardner with his first NHL point.

Dallas improved to 2-4 in its last six road contests and has eight points out of its last six games. The Stars are 7-1-1 when leading after the first period.

Zach Werenski scored Columbus’ lone goal at 6:49 of the third to extend his point streak to four games. Jack Roslovic extended his assist streak to three games on the goal, notching his team-leading 14th of the season.

Joonas Korpisalo had 33 saves in his third straight defeat for Columbus, which has lost four of its last five games and seven of its last 10.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: Visit Carolina on Thursday