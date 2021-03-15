MATCHDAY: Man City, Real Madrid take leads into CL 2nd legs

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP

A look at what’s happening in the second-leg matches of the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

MANCHESTER CITY vs. BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH

The teams return to Budapest, Hungary, where City carved out a 2-0 lead in the first leg three weeks ago thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus. The English Premier League leaders are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth straight season under Pep Guardiola, though they didn't go beyond that stage and have never got to the final. City rested key players such as Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling against Fulham at the weekend and has won 23 of its last 24 games in all competitions. Monchengladbach is on a six-game losing run and, if eliminated, is unlikely to return to the Champions League next season having dropped to 10th place in the Bundesliga. The match is in Budapest again because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

REAL MADRID vs. ATALANTA

Real Madrid will defend its 1-0 lead from the first leg in Italy without Eden Hazard, who got hurt again last weekend in his first game after a long injury layoff. Coach Zinedine Zidane will be able to count on a few other players who missed the first leg because of injuries, including captain Sergio Ramos and veteran left back Marcelo. Midfielder Casemiro will be out suspended on accumulation of yellow cards. Atalanta defender Remo Freuler won't play because of his red card in the first leg, but coach Gian Piero Gasperini will have almost a full squad available for the match at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid's training complex.