Flyers visit the Rangers after overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (14-9-3, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (11-12-4, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the New York Rangers after the Flyers knocked off New York 5-4 in overtime.

The Rangers are 11-12-4 against opponents from the East Division. New York averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 46 total minutes.

The Flyers are 14-9-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: K'Andre Miller leads the Rangers with a plus-six in 24 games this season. Chris Kreider has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 13 goals and has 29 points. Sean Couturier has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Adam Fox: day to day (health protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: day to day (health protocols), Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (health protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.